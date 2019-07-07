Heartfelt thanks to the staff at the Fresno Veteran's Hospital and Oyuna Hospice for their care, love, and support of our family. We are deeply grateful. Visitation will be on Monday, July 8, 2019, at Jay Chapel from 5 PM to 8 PM, and on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 from 8 AM to 9 AM. Graveside service, with veteran honors, will be held on July 9, 2019 at 10 AM in the Arbor Area at Arbor Vitae Cemetery in Madera. Remembrances may be made to the s Project, P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675. Jay Chapel, 1121 Roberts Avenue, Madera, California (559)674-8814

Gary is survived by his wife of 26 years, Gayle Pierson Rousey, Sharon Rousey and their three children Eric Rousey, Stephen Rousey, Stephanie Martin and her husband Steve; brothers, Sterlin Rousey and his wife Retha of Ardmore, OK, and Ron Rousey of Madera; grandchildren Megan Martin, Kyla Martin, Madison Rousey, Austin Rousey, Ashly Rousey Smith , Meaghan Rousey Smith, Ava Rousey and Avery Rousey; numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and dear friends.