Gary Dale Rousey, 70, lifelong resident of the Fresno & Madera areas passed away at home on Friday, June 28, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. Gary was born in Kerman to Clifford and Dixie Rousey. Growing up in Madera, he graduated from Madera High School in 1967. He married his first wife Sharon Bollinger and served in the U.S. Navy as an aviation electrician in support of the Seawolves and troops in Vietnam. Upon his honorable discharge in 1973, he began his career in Computer Networking, graduating from CSU Fresno in 1982. His career spanned an additional 30 years with GESCO and later FISERV where he met and married his second wife Gayle Pierson in 1992. Gary was an avid woodcraftsman, enjoyed golfing with a membership at Riverside Golf Course, and loved camping with his family. Gary was preceded in death by his parents and brothers Elwood and Don Rousey. Gary is survived by his wife of 26 years, Gayle Pierson Rousey, Sharon Rousey and their three children Eric Rousey, Stephen Rousey, Stephanie Martin and her husband Steve; brothers, Sterlin Rousey and his wife Retha of Ardmore, OK, and Ron Rousey of Madera; grandchildren Megan Martin, Kyla Martin, Madison Rousey, Austin Rousey, Ashly Rousey Smith, Meaghan Rousey Smith, Ava Rousey and Avery Rousey; numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and dear friends. Heartfelt thanks to the staff at the Fresno Veteran's Hospital and Oyuna Hospice for their care, love, and support of our family. We are deeply grateful. Visitation will be on Monday, July 8, 2019, at Jay Chapel from 5 PM to 8 PM, and on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 from 8 AM to 9 AM. Graveside service, with veteran honors, will be held on July 9, 2019 at 10 AM in the Arbor Area at Arbor Vitae Cemetery in Madera. Remembrances may be made to the s Project, P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675. Jay Chapel, 1121 Roberts Avenue, Madera, California (559)674-8814
Published in the Fresno Bee on July 7, 2019