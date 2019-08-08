Guest Book View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 11:30 AM Elks Lodge Oakhurst , CA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Grayden Alfred Barker, Jr. passed away in Issaquah, Washington on July 7, 2019 at the age of 77. He had lived there the last ten months, to be closer to his daughter and her family. He died from heart failure, while sleeping at home. Grayden was born on July 11, 1941 in Tulare, California to Grayden Alfred Barker, Sr. and Alice Vinetta (Van Camp). Grayden was an Oakhurst resident from the years 2000-2018. He moved there from Santa Clara, CA after retiring from a long career in purchasing in the computer electronics and manufacturing industry. Grayden had earned his MBA from San Jose State University, which propelled him into his career. While Grayden studied at SJSU, he enjoyed participating in the Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity. Grayden was a devoted husband to his wife, Joyce, for 21 years. Sadly, Grayden was widowed in January 2018. Together, the two of them enjoyed building their Oakhurst retirement home, entertaining, traveling, and spending time with friends and family, especially grandchildren, nieces, nephews and their dogs. Grayden and Joyce were both active members of the Oakhurst Elks Lodge 2724. Grayden kept his involvement "behind the scenes" and was Joyce's loyal supporter, as she held officer positions over many years. Grayden was also active in the DDD Duck Club of the Central Valley of California for many years. There, he enjoyed the camaraderie of hunting and celebrating with his friends. His dad introduced him to hunting and fishing at a young age; he enjoyed those activities all his life. Grayden is survived by his brother James Gerald Barker (wife Connie) of Brentwood, CA, sister, Deanna Joyce Whiteaker Nicholas (Barker) of Castro Valley, CA. In addition to his brother and sister, he is also survived by his son, Robert Barker (wife Nancy) and grandson, Aharon of La Jolla, CA, and daughter, Tiffany (Barker) Aske (husband Brian), and granddaughters, Ashlyn and Tristan of Issaquah, WA. Grayden will always be remembered for his dry, sarcastic sense of humor and his sharp wit, along with his love of sports. He was 49er faithful and a dedicated San Francisco Giants fan. Grayden will be greatly missed by all of his friends and family, who loved him. A celebration of life will be held at the Elks Lodge in Oakhurst on Sunday, August 25, 2019 at 11:30 am Remembrances can be made to the , Oakhurst Elks Lodge 2724, or the California Waterfowl Association. Published in the Fresno Bee on Aug. 8, 2019

