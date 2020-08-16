1/1
Helen Ann Lubisich
1925 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Helen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Helen was born in the village of Radovcici in Croatia on April 10, 1925 to Stjepan and Ane Vidak Divizic. She went to be with the Lord on August 12, 2020. Helen immigrated to the United States in 1951, traveling with her Uncle P.J. Divizich of Ducor, California. She resided in Ducor for a few months, then met John Lubisich. They were married on February 24, 1952. They were blessed with three sons. Together they farmed peaches, plums, and grapes in Clovis. Helen was a homemaker who loved God, her church, and her family. Her door was always open to anyone for a piece of her famous peach pie and a cup of coffee, or any of her delicious home-cooked meals. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, John; siblings, Marija Tomas, Luce Mekis, Pasko Divizich, and Peter Divizich. Helen will be greatly missed by her three sons and their spouses, John (Jan), Stephen (Susan), and Melvin (Toni); grandchildren John Lubisich, Matthew Lubisich (Brianne), and Stephanie Lee (Stephen); and great-grandchildren Killian Lubisich and Addison Lee; her brother John Divizich (Fanita); sisters-in-law Kay Dill and Rade Lubisich; and many nieces and nephews. We would like to thank her very compassionate care givers Irene, Jan, Kai, Jessy and Nancy Hinds Hospice for the outstanding and loving care they provided. We are eternally grateful. Services provided by Whitehurst Sullivan Burns and Blair Funeral Home. Remembrances may be made to Nancy Hinds Hospice or your favorite charity.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fresno Bee on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Whitehurst Sullivan Burns & Blair Funeral Home
1525 East Saginaw
Fresno, CA 937044435
5592274048
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
August 16, 2020
My condolences on the passing of your mother, I remember your parents when you lived on Indianapolis.
FRED JAMES
Friend
August 16, 2020
My condolences on the passing of your mom, I remember your parents when you lived on Indianapolis
FRED JAMES
Friend
August 16, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Chapel
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved