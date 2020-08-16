Helen was born in the village of Radovcici in Croatia on April 10, 1925 to Stjepan and Ane Vidak Divizic. She went to be with the Lord on August 12, 2020. Helen immigrated to the United States in 1951, traveling with her Uncle P.J. Divizich of Ducor, California. She resided in Ducor for a few months, then met John Lubisich. They were married on February 24, 1952. They were blessed with three sons. Together they farmed peaches, plums, and grapes in Clovis. Helen was a homemaker who loved God, her church, and her family. Her door was always open to anyone for a piece of her famous peach pie and a cup of coffee, or any of her delicious home-cooked meals. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, John; siblings, Marija Tomas, Luce Mekis, Pasko Divizich, and Peter Divizich. Helen will be greatly missed by her three sons and their spouses, John (Jan), Stephen (Susan), and Melvin (Toni); grandchildren John Lubisich, Matthew Lubisich (Brianne), and Stephanie Lee (Stephen); and great-grandchildren Killian Lubisich and Addison Lee; her brother John Divizich (Fanita); sisters-in-law Kay Dill and Rade Lubisich; and many nieces and nephews. We would like to thank her very compassionate care givers Irene, Jan, Kai, Jessy and Nancy Hinds Hospice for the outstanding and loving care they provided. We are eternally grateful. Services provided by Whitehurst Sullivan Burns and Blair Funeral Home. Remembrances may be made to Nancy Hinds Hospice or your favorite charity
.