Ione was born to John Curtis and Hattye Myrtle Young, in Hooker, Oklahoma on March 21, 1919. She was the first of 5 siblings and lived the majority of her youth in Kansas. After marrying her husband, Ivan Horton on December 8, 1940, the family settled in the Fresno area where she worked for Vendo for 30+ years and volunteered for various organizations and her church. Ione is preceded in death by her parents; her beloved husband, Ivan: sisters, Edith Unmuth & Thetus Kennedy and brothers, Lyle Young & Dennis Young. Ione is survived by her children Curtis Horton and his wife Denise of Oregon. Kenneth Horton and his wife Debbie of Fresno. Foster son Kevin Yin and his wife Kelly. 5 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild. Celebration of Life will be held on March 24, 2019 @1:00pm at Valley Bible Church, Clovis,Ca. Published in the Fresno Bee on Mar. 17, 2019

