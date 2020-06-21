Dad passed away by the light of the Strawberry Moon on June 5, 2020 at the age of 96. Joseph Conley was born on February 7, 1924 in Portland, Maine to Herman and Julia Heissenbuttel. Dad grew up in Harrisburg, PA and graduated in 1941. He enlisted in the Army Air Corps in 1942. He was a radio operator and was discharged as a Staff Sargent in 1946. Joe met Evelyn at a weekly servicemen's dance in Pinedale. He always said it was love at first sight. They married and spent 68 years together until her passing on November 6, 2014. We thank them for their beautiful examples of unconditional love and respect. Dad and Mom spent many years dancing, traveling and gardening together. Dad was an avid golfer, playing both with Mom and his weekly golfing buddies at Riverside Golf Course up until age 90. He achieved two hole-in-ones in his life. He began his long career in electronics, first as a salesman for Motorola and retiring as Branch Manager for Quasar/Panasonic in Fresno. During that time he won numerous awards as a top salesman in the country due to his hard work, outgoing and charming personality. He loved to tell the story of being present when the first cell phone was unveiled. Joe is predeceased by his parents, two brothers and two sisters. He is survived by his sister Florence Erbel of PA, his two daughters, Karen Conley and husband Jim Backlund and Janice Naiman and husband Tom both of Fresno. He also leaves his granddaughters who brought him so much joy, Ella Warde and husband Henry of Watsonville and Serra Naiman of Chicago and numerous nieces and nephews. We all love him deeply and will miss the twinkle in his eye, his warm smile and quick wit. Special thanks to Debbie Rose and Tracy Robinson for their loving care. We also wish to thank Dr. Constantine Phiripes, The Vineyards Memory Care and St. Agnes Hospice for their compassionate care of Dad. A private graveside service was held. Remembrances can be made to The Vineyards Memory Care, St. Agnes Hospice or St. Paul Catholic Newman Center.

