In our time of immense loss, the family of Joycie Sayeko Miura announces her passing in Vancouver, B.C., Canada. We will always cherish her memory as a beloved mother, sister and friend. Joycie is survived by her son, Derek and wife Sheila, and grandsons, Justin and Tristan of Vancouver, B.C., Canada; son, Brian of Torrance, CA; sister Reiko and husband William; brother, Hiroshi and wife Penny; niece; Lori Napier and husband Rick, and daughter, Christina; nephew, Blake and wife Sheri, and daughters Ashley and Alison of Fresno, CA. Due to COVID 19, a private graveside service will held at Belmont Memorial Gardens.

