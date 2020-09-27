1/1
Joycie Sayeko Miura
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joycie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
In our time of immense loss, the family of Joycie Sayeko Miura announces her passing in Vancouver, B.C., Canada. We will always cherish her memory as a beloved mother, sister and friend. Joycie is survived by her son, Derek and wife Sheila, and grandsons, Justin and Tristan of Vancouver, B.C., Canada; son, Brian of Torrance, CA; sister Reiko and husband William; brother, Hiroshi and wife Penny; niece; Lori Napier and husband Rick, and daughter, Christina; nephew, Blake and wife Sheri, and daughters Ashley and Alison of Fresno, CA. Due to COVID 19, a private graveside service will held at Belmont Memorial Gardens.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fresno Bee on Sep. 27, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved