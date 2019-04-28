Katy passed away peacefully after a long, full life which included, not only being a devoted wife and mother, but also various careers as a court clerk, Fresno Sheriff's Matron (Deputy), store owner, real estate agent, and office manager for several business-es.

Katy was predeceased by her adored husband, Don Lysdahl, all of her 8 siblings, and her cherished granddaughter, Kelsey. She is survived by her children: James Daniels, CDR USN (ret.) of Loveland, Colorado, Tori Lysdahl-Goss of Shaver Lake, Rex Lysdahl and Monte Lysdahl, both of Fresno: 5 grandchildren; and 3 great-grandchildren.

Services will be private. For more about Katy's life, please visit Never-Gone.com.