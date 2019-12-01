Michael Henry Bottasso, 74, of Fresno, CA , was surrounded by his family during his passing on November 24, 2019. Michael is survived by his wife Nora of 51 years, his daughters Trish Bottasso and her significant other Richard, Michele Schiller and her husband Scott, grandchildren Trista Lanini and her significant other Paul, and Tyler Mauldin, great grandchild CJ Wilbanks, sister Kathryn Siciliani, mother-in-law Ann Nan, brothers-in-law Wayne Nan and Jim Nan and his wife Donna, and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents Mike and Mary Bottasso. Michael was a loving son, brother, husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather and friend to all. As a respected member of the dairy and farming community for 55 years, Michael left an imprint in the world and in our hearts. His contributions to society were many. His work ethic and farming knowledge left an impression, yet his greatest legacy is his strong character and genuine, caring nature toward all those he encountered. Visitation will be held on Monday, December 2, from 3:00-7:00 at Lisle Funeral Home. As per Michael's request, a private service will be held for family. May he rest In peace. Memorial donations can be made to The Heart of the Horse Therapy Ranch 14335 Academy Oaks Lane Clovis, CA 93619 or online at heartofthehorses.org .