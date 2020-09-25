Nancy Vartabedian was born in St. Clairsville, Ohio, moving with her family to Reedley in 1937. She met her beloved husband Robert in Fresno in the late 1940's, marrying in 1949 to start more than 53 years of marriage, until Robert's passing in 2003. Nancy was also predeceased by brothers Albert and George, and by sisters Rosanna, Mary, and Pauline. Surviving Nancy are her sons Steven, Robert A., and Donald; daughters-in-law Marilyn, Laurel, and Wendi; grandchildren Melanie, Stefanie, Pamela, Robert C., Sarah, Alex and Meghan; eight great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. Nancy was actively involved in all of her sons' childhood activities, including serving as an officer of the PTA's of schools they attended. This type of service was but one example of her dedication as a mother, dedication which also extended to her spouse, grandchildren and others near and dear to her. She was diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis in her early 30's, but remained courageously optimistic throughout her long life. She will be greatly missed. There will be a family gathering to celebrate her life at a time yet to be determined. Remembrances may be made to CalABLE in the name of granddaughter, Meghan Vartabedian.

https://www.ablegifting.com/CA/IGTU1x