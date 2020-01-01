Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Norma Morrison Kerner. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Norma Jean Morrison Kerner passed away peacefully on December 15, 2019 at her home in Carlsbad, California. She was 89. She leaves behind her three children: Brad Stevens of Pebble Beach, CA, Craig Stevens of Clovis, CA and Jill Stevens Kinney of Tiburon, CA; seven grandchildren: Cassandra Stevens Westerlind, Mitchell Stevens, Taylor Kinney, Leigh Kinney, James Kinney, Ellen Stevens and Walker Stevens; and her loving husband of 15 years, Melvin Kerner. Norma was born in Ogden, Utah on May 15, 1930 to Hilda Beth Walker Morrison and Max Taylor Morrison and was predeceased by her three siblings, Donna Morrison Borello, Joann Morrison, and Neil Morrison. Norma graduated from Roosevelt High School in 1948 and was Phi Beta Kappa from Fresno State in 1952 where she was Campus Queen and in the Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority. She spent her teenage summers working in the Yosemite Post Office and told endless stories of her time at Camp Curry. She married Glen Roy Stevens in 1952. They lived in Tranquility and then Fresno where they raised their three children. She enjoyed Bridge Club with her long-time girlfriends. Weekends were spent skiing at China Peak followed by customary taco feeds. She taught herself to play the piano and enjoyed all music. She worked in real estate and was an avid volunteer with the Junior League, the Girl Scouts, LARCs, the Fresno Metropolitan Flood Control District Board, the National Cotton Council and La Feliz Guild. Norma was divorced in 1977 and married Eugene Stokes in 1979. They lived in the Bay Area and spent much of their time enjoying their beach house in Monterey, which they shared openly with family and friends. She adored her grandchildren and attended every dance recital, sports event, and awards ceremony. For each of their 7th birthdays, she arranged a memorable weekend to celebrate them. Eugene passed away in 2002. In 2004, she married Melvin Kerner in Rancho Santa Fe, surrounded by all of their children, grandchildren and relatives. They moved to La Costa Glen in in Carlsbad in 2010 where they shared a wonderful relationship and many great friends. Despite dementia, she led her choir group up until the end, never missing a note. She is also survived by her loving son-in-law, daughters-in-law, stepchildren, step-grandchildren and nieces and nephews who will always remember "Nonie" with great love and appreciation. The family plans a private service in the Spring. Donations can be made on her behalf to The Buck Institute for Research on Aging at https://www.buckinstitute.org/support/. Norma Jean Morrison Kerner passed away peacefully on December 15, 2019 at her home in Carlsbad, California. She was 89. Despite dementia, she led her choir group up until the end, never missing a note. She is also survived by her loving son-in-law, daughters-in-law, stepchildren, step-grandchildren and nieces and nephews who will always remember "Nonie" with great love and appreciation. The family plans a private service in the Spring. Donations can be made on her behalf to The Buck Institute for Research on Aging at https://www.buckinstitute.org/support/. Published in the Fresno Bee from Jan. 1 to Jan. 5, 2020

