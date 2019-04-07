Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Olivina Del Testa Motta began and ended her life in the same farmyard in Tranquillity. She attended Tranquillity schools. Her most well remembered jobs was working for Rathmann Oil Co. Olivina married Frank Motta and moved to Santa Maria. In a few years, they built a house, actually doing part of the work themselves. She so loved her new neighbors that they became a new family. She recalled the happy episodes often. She went to work for the Santa Maria School District as a cafeteria cook for 23 years. She and her husband Frank took many vacations to Las Vegas and national parks. She is preceded in death by her husband, Frank Motta and her brother Peter Del Testa. She is survived by nieces and nephews on both sides of the family. The family is grateful to St. Agnes Hospice and the Pryor Falls Assisted living. She was at peace. Graveside Service will be on Friday, April 12, 2019 at 11:00 AM at St. Peter's Cemetery, Fresno. Jay Chapel, 1121 Roberts Avenue, Madera, California (559)674-8814

1121 Roberts Avenue

Madera , CA 93637

