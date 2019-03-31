Peter J. Klassen, age 88, died peacefully March 25, 2019. His wife and sons were with him. He was born in Crowfoot, Alberta, and grew up on a farm. He loved books more than cows and he graduated from the University of British Columbia and then earned his Ph.D. in History from the University of Southern California. In 1962, he took a teaching position at Fresno Pacific University and, in 1966, moved to Fresno State, where he was a Professor of History, Dean of Social Sciences, and Director of International Programs during a career spanning about 40 years. He loved teaching, travel, writing, reading and his family. He cherished his Mennonite heritage and the church was central to his life. He will be loved and missed by Nancy, his wife of 59 years; sons Kent, Kevin (Robin), Bryan (Stephanie); grandchildren Josh, Nicole, Michael, Taylor, Sabrina, Samantha, Henry, Margaret. A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, April 6, at 1:30 pm at Willow Avenue Mennonite Church, 2529 Willow in Clovis. Any memorial gift can be directed to .

Published in the Fresno Bee on Mar. 31, 2019