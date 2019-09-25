Polly M. Diaz, an amazing wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt & friend passed away Sat. Sept. 14, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. Polly was one of 6 daughters born to Enrique & Pascula Velasquez on June 30, 1939. She started working for the county of Fresno in the welfare dept almost right out of High school. She continued her career with the county for over 40 years retired in 1999 as supervisor of her department. Polly is preceded in death by both her parents as well as the eldest sister Connie Sebera. Polly is survived by her loving husband of 52 years Angel B. Diaz, son Vincent Diaz, daughter Melissa Diaz, Two step children Robert Diaz & Dianna Starbuck. She was a grandmother to 6 grandchildren- Destiny Tapia, Scott Diaz, Dianne Andrade, Kelly & Alexis Diaz, and Vanessa Diaz & Great grandmother to Stryder Ospring, Ariana Tapia & Joaquin Diaz. She will be truly missed by the rest of her siblings; Terry Garibay, Jennie Ceballos, Ruth Romero, & Trina Federico, and by many nieces and nephews. Funeral Services By Whitehurst funeral home. Viewing Wed. Sept. 25, 2019 4pm-6pm Rosary to follow at Our Lady of Victory 2838 N. West Ave Fresno ca. 93705 at 6pm-7pm. Mass to be held at Our Lady of Victory at 12:30, with burial to follow at St Peter cemetery 264 n. Blythe Ave. Fresno ca. 93706.
Published in the Fresno Bee on Sept. 25, 2019