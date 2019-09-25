Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Polly M. Diaz. View Sign Service Information Viewing 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM Our Lady of Victory 2838 N. West Ave Fresno , CA View Map Send Flowers Rosary 6:00 PM - 7:00 PM Our Lady of Victory 2838 N. West Ave Fresno , CA View Map Funeral Mass 12:30 PM Our Lady of Victory 2838 N. West Ave Fresno , CA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Polly M. Diaz, an amazing wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt & friend passed away Sat. Sept. 14, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. Polly was one of 6 daughters born to Enrique & Pascula Velasquez on June 30, 1939. She started working for the county of Fresno in the welfare dept almost right out of High school. She continued her career with the county for over 40 years retired in 1999 as supervisor of her department. Polly is preceded in death by both her parents as well as the eldest sister Connie Sebera. Polly is survived by her loving husband of 52 years Angel B. Diaz, son Vincent Diaz, daughter Melissa Diaz, Two step children Robert Diaz & Dianna Starbuck. She was a grandmother to 6 grandchildren- Destiny Tapia, Scott Diaz, Dianne Andrade, Kelly & Alexis Diaz, and Vanessa Diaz & Great grandmother to Stryder Ospring, Ariana Tapia & Joaquin Diaz. She will be truly missed by the rest of her siblings; Terry Garibay, Jennie Ceballos, Ruth Romero, & Trina Federico, and by many nieces and nephews. Funeral Services By Whitehurst funeral home. Viewing Wed. Sept. 25, 2019 4pm-6pm Rosary to follow at Our Lady of Victory 2838 N. West Ave Fresno ca. 93705 at 6pm-7pm. Mass to be held at Our Lady of Victory at 12:30, with burial to follow at St Peter cemetery 264 n. Blythe Ave. Fresno ca. 93706. Polly M. Diaz, an amazing wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt & friend passed away Sat. Sept. 14, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. Polly was one of 6 daughters born to Enrique & Pascula Velasquez on June 30, 1939. She started working for the county of Fresno in the welfare dept almost right out of High school. She continued her career with the county for over 40 years retired in 1999 as supervisor of her department. Polly is preceded in death by both her parents as well as the eldest sister Connie Sebera. Polly is survived by her loving husband of 52 years Angel B. Diaz, son Vincent Diaz, daughter Melissa Diaz, Two step children Robert Diaz & Dianna Starbuck. She was a grandmother to 6 grandchildren- Destiny Tapia, Scott Diaz, Dianne Andrade, Kelly & Alexis Diaz, and Vanessa Diaz & Great grandmother to Stryder Ospring, Ariana Tapia & Joaquin Diaz. She will be truly missed by the rest of her siblings; Terry Garibay, Jennie Ceballos, Ruth Romero, & Trina Federico, and by many nieces and nephews. Funeral Services By Whitehurst funeral home. Viewing Wed. Sept. 25, 2019 4pm-6pm Rosary to follow at Our Lady of Victory 2838 N. West Ave Fresno ca. 93705 at 6pm-7pm. Mass to be held at Our Lady of Victory at 12:30, with burial to follow at St Peter cemetery 264 n. Blythe Ave. Fresno ca. 93706. Published in the Fresno Bee on Sept. 25, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Fresno Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close