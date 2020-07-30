Our dad went to be with God on July 21, 2020 after putting up a brave fight. He is survived by his beloved wife Catalina. They were high school sweethearts and were married 67 years. They had two children, Ralph M. Del Real Jr. and Andrew P. Del Real. Dad was the eighth of 12 children born to Francisco and Francisca Del Real. He was a self-made man overcoming any and all obstacles. Dad was steadfast and determined to provide his family with a stable and solid foundation and would do anything for us when or if needed. He joined the Air Force in 1952 and served his country proudly for 23 years and was a Vietnam Vet.He retired in 1975 and went to college and earned an AA degree in Aeronautics. Hobbies included building model planes, cars, ships etc. He liked horses and western movies especially if John Wayne was in them. He also enjoyed going to the local casinos with our Mom, his sister Helen and her husband "Nano". Dad enjoyed the time he spent with his three grandchildren, Ralph III, Stephanie and Andrew Jr. and five great great grandchildren, Aunika, Trinity, Nathaniel, Elliana and Ariella. He is survived by two brothers, Alfred and Harold and his wife Martha, two sisters, Dolores Sanchez and Helen and her husband Silvano Romero, Ralph's wife Marlene and Andrew's wife Wendy as well as many many nieces and nephews. Our dad was a hard-working dedicated man who could be stubborn at times but his love for all of us was unconditional. We will love and miss you always "Pop". We are comforted by the fact that you are looking down from Heaven on Mom and us until we are all reunited again. We are proud to call you are Dad. Rest in peace. Viewing will be Wednesday, July 29 from 2 to 4 PM at Boice Funeral Home, Mass will be celebrated Thursday, July 30 at 9:00 AM at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church in Clovis and Christian Burial will be Friday, July 31 at 10 AM at St. Peters Catholic Cemetery in Fresno.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store