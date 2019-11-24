Ted Haw passed away on November 13, 2019. He was the son of Thomas and Bernice Haw, husband to Shirley Wong Haw, and brother to Timothy Haw. All have pre-deceased Ted. He graduated from Edison High School, attended Fresno State College, and served in the Army, stationed in Seattle, Washington. He was in the service station/garage business with his brother Tim for over 40 years. Ted is survived byhis sister, Thelma Haw; sister-in-law, Maylien Haw; nephews, Michael Haw, Leland Chun and Bryan Chun; niece, Kristina Bowman, and companion, Wanda Jeung. A Memorial Service will be held at Stephens & Bean Chapel on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, you may wish to donate to . Stephens & Bean Chapel, 202 North Teilman Avenue, Fresno, California (559)268-9292
Published in the Fresno Bee on Nov. 24, 2019