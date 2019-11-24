THEODORE HAW

Guest Book
  • "Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time."
    - Stephens & Bean Chapel
Service Information
Stephens & Bean Funeral Chapel
202 North Teilman
Fresno, CA
937061310
(559)-268-9292
Memorial service
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
10:30 AM
Stephens & Bean Funeral Chapel
202 North Teilman
Fresno, CA 937061310
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Ted Haw passed away on November 13, 2019. He was the son of Thomas and Bernice Haw, husband to Shirley Wong Haw, and brother to Timothy Haw. All have pre-deceased Ted. He graduated from Edison High School, attended Fresno State College, and served in the Army, stationed in Seattle, Washington. He was in the service station/garage business with his brother Tim for over 40 years. Ted is survived byhis sister, Thelma Haw; sister-in-law, Maylien Haw; nephews, Michael Haw, Leland Chun and Bryan Chun; niece, Kristina Bowman, and companion, Wanda Jeung. A Memorial Service will be held at Stephens & Bean Chapel on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, you may wish to donate to . Stephens & Bean Chapel, 202 North Teilman Avenue, Fresno, California (559)268-9292
Published in the Fresno Bee on Nov. 24, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Fresno, CA   (559) 268-9292
funeral home direction icon
Donations