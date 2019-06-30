Vicki Marie Peterson was born on May 22, 1952 and passed away on June 25, 2019 after a courageous battle with cancer. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. Vicki enjoyed reading, traveling, and unbeknownst to most, was a great poet. She will be remembered for her love of The Beatles, and her luck on the slot machines. She also loved animals and adored being the caretaker of many pets over the years. Vicki was an alumna of Hoover High School and Fresno City College. She worked tirelessly over the years raising her family while running the family business, Peterson Construction.
Vicki was preceded in death by her parents Mary and Jules Jacquin, and her son, Bryan. She is survived by her devoted husband Richard of 47 years. She leaves behind two daughters, Christy and husband Gary, Michelle and husband Chad, three grandchildren, Joshua, Madison, and Mackenzie, and many dear relatives and friends. Visitation will be held at Lisle Funeral Home on Tuesday, July 2, from 3:00-7:00. A celebration of life service will be announced at a later date. Remembrances can be sent to Valley Children's Hospital and Valley Animal Shelter.