William Martin Donleavey; husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, brother, and friend passed away on February 16, 2019 at the age of 95. Bill was born at home on Abby Street in Fresno, California on November 11, 1923 to James and Lillian Donleavey, who attended First Christian Church. Bill received his Eagle Scout Award in 1938 and graduated from Fresno High School in 1940. He attended Fresno State University and was a member of Sigma Tau fraternity. He was called to serve in the United States Navy in World War 2 in 1942. He then finished his education at Fresno State University before pursuing a graduate degree from the University of Southern California. After finishing school, he began his career in insurance before being recalled to the Navy in the Korean War. Upon returning from War, he settled in Fresno and in 1960, he opened his independent Insurance Agency, Donleavey and Company, a career he would embrace for 42 years. Through these years, he also devoted his time to many civic organizations as well as his passion for farming almonds and grapes. Bill is preceded in death by his son, Michael Lieffers Donleavey in 2001; Virginia Marie Donleavey, his loving wife of 33 years in 2014; and stepson Leonard Willis Routt, Jr. in 2016. He is survived by his daughter Susan Lieffers Goldman and husband Lou; daughter Ann Poor and husband Larry; daughter Patti Gutilla; daughter Kim Tienken and husband Brian; along with Virginia's children, son Ron Routt and wife Lori; and daughter Cheryl Caeton and husband Alan. He's also survived by 16 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren. Bill's commitment to his family, community, and country leaves a legacy of honor, respect, compassion, and humility. Funeral Services will be held on Monday, February 25, 2019 at 10:00am at Riverpark Bible Church. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: Boy Scouts of America, 6005 N Tamera Ave. Fresno CA 93711 Veterans of Foreign Wars, www.vfw.org
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William Donleavey.
Riverpark Bible Church
7500 N Millbrook Ave
Fresno, CA 93720
Published in the Fresno Bee on Feb. 24, 2019