Service Information
Boice Funeral Home
308 Pollasky Ave
Clovis , CA 93612
(559)-299-4372

Visitation
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Boice Funeral Home
308 Pollasky Ave
Clovis , CA 93612

Graveside service
9:00 AM
Fresno Mem. Gardens

Memorial service
11:00 AM
Woodward Park Baptist Church
Maple & Teague

Obituary

Born Wilma Dean Eason in 1927 in Albertville, Alabama to William (Bill) and Elsie Eason. The extended family moved to California in 1937 and did farm work in the Dos Palos and Parlier areas until Wilma's dad could buy his own farm. Wilma graduated Parlier High School and attended 4Cs Business College, where she met a young marine just back from a tour of duty in the Pacific Theater. Bob and Wilma were married in 1949. Three children followed and the family moved to the farm on South Chestnut, where her dad farmed and Wilma kept the books. Wilma worked as a bookkeeper for Jensen & Pilegard and was a Sunday school teacher at Calwa Baptist Church. After retirement, Wilma & Bob traveled in the motor home a bit, but mostly enjoyed family and church life. Wilma went home to be with her Lord and Savior on January 16, 2020, at the age of 92. Wilma was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years and her sister, Phyllis Keplinger. Wilma is survived by son Ken and his wife Sue, daughter Alison, and son Warren and his wife Jane; 7 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren; and niece Susan Schoettgen & family. Visitation: Fri., Jan. 24, 4 to 7 PM. Boice Funeral Home, Clovis. Graveside: Sat., Jan. 25, 9 AM, Fresno Mem. Gardens. Memorial Svc: Sat., Jan. 25, 11 AM, Woodward Park Baptist Church (Maple & Teague). In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Valley Children's Hospital or to the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association, Minneapolis, MN.

Published in the Fresno Bee from Jan. 23 to Jan. 24, 2020

