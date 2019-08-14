Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margo Ann Sack. View Sign Service Information Tabor Rice Funeral Home 75 S. 13th Ave Brighton , CO 80601 (303)-654-0112 Send Flowers Obituary

Margo Ann Sack, 80, of Brighton, passed away Aug. 3 in Brighton. Margo was born June 16, 1939, in Chicago, to Walter and Elizabeth (Mandoki) Johnson. Margo graduated from Reavis High School in Chicago in 1957 and then went on to receive her B.A. in education from the University of Chicago at Champagne, Illinois, the first in her family to attend college and graduate.

Margo moved to Colorado after graduating and was a Brighton resident since 1962. In August of 1964, Margo married Robert "Bob" Sack in Brighton. Margo taught school in Brighton for many years at North Elementary School, and she was also a substitute teacher for School District 27J.

Margo retired from teaching to become a full-time mother. Margo loved her family, her church and to travel and camp in the mountains. She also loved her many animals, but family always came first.

Margo was instrumental in starting the St. Augustine Catholic Youth Group and was a past member of both the parish council and The Altar and Rosary Society.

Her son, Robbie, in 2005; both parents; and her brother, Walter, preceded her in death. Survivors are her husband of 55 years, Bob; daughters, Tina Sack and Jodi (Ray) Morales; as well as granddaughters Randi and Tori Morales.

The family asked that everyone dresses colorfully for the funeral service, as Margo was a very colorful woman.

The Rosary was Aug. 8, and the Mass of Christian burial was Aug. 9, both at St. Augustine Catholic Church in Brighton. There was a reception in the church's parish hall after the funeral.

Tabor-Rice Funeral Home in Brighton handled the arrangements.

