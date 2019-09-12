Elouise McGhee, 71, of Quincy, Florida transitioned on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare. Funeral services will be 11:00 AM (EST) Saturday, September 14, 2019 at St. Mary CME Church, 2772 Mt Pleasant Road, Mt Pleasant, FL 32352, with burial at St. Paul Church Cemetery, Gretna, FL. Visitation will be 2:00 – 6:00 PM (EST) Friday, September 13, 2019 at Reed & Hall Mortuary.
Mrs. McGhee is survived by two sons: DeAndre McGhee and Montoyia McGhee (Shavonza) both of Quincy, FL; five daughters: Virginia Wade of Quincy, FL, Patricia Lindsey (Tyron) of Quincy, FL, LaWanda McGhee of Havana, FL, Pheshee McGhee of Quincy, FL, and Kashara Nolen (Kelvin) of Quincy, FL; four brothers: Clarence Guy Butler, Jr. of Marianna, FL, Clifford Butler (Margaret) of Quincy, FL, Douglas Wright (Julia) of Mt. Pleasant, FL, and Larry Butler of Quincy, FL; three sisters: Catherine Washington of Gretna, FL, Mable Lifherd of Tallahassee, FL, and Ella Brown (Charlie) of Gretna, FL; twenty-seven grandchildren; twenty-two great-grandchildren, and a host of other sorrowing relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her daughter, Mary McGhee.
Services Entrusted to:
Reed & Hall Mortuary Corp
116 West Jefferson Street, Quincy, FL 32351
(850) 627-5700
www.reedhallmortuary.com
Published in Gadsden County Times from Sept. 12 to Oct. 11, 2019