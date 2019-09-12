Elouise Mcghee

Guest Book
Service Information
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Mary CME Church
2772 Mt Pleasant Road
Mt Pleasant, FL
Obituary
Elouise McGhee, 71, of Quincy, Florida transitioned on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare. Funeral services will be 11:00 AM (EST) Saturday, September 14, 2019 at St. Mary CME Church, 2772 Mt Pleasant Road, Mt Pleasant, FL 32352, with burial at St. Paul Church Cemetery, Gretna, FL. Visitation will be 2:00 – 6:00 PM (EST) Friday, September 13, 2019 at Reed & Hall Mortuary.
Mrs. McGhee is survived by two sons: DeAndre McGhee and Montoyia McGhee (Shavonza) both of Quincy, FL; five daughters: Virginia Wade of Quincy, FL, Patricia Lindsey (Tyron) of Quincy, FL, LaWanda McGhee of Havana, FL, Pheshee McGhee of Quincy, FL, and Kashara Nolen (Kelvin) of Quincy, FL; four brothers: Clarence Guy Butler, Jr. of Marianna, FL, Clifford Butler (Margaret) of Quincy, FL, Douglas Wright (Julia) of Mt. Pleasant, FL, and Larry Butler of Quincy, FL; three sisters: Catherine Washington of Gretna, FL, Mable Lifherd of Tallahassee, FL, and Ella Brown (Charlie) of Gretna, FL; twenty-seven grandchildren; twenty-two great-grandchildren, and a host of other sorrowing relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her daughter, Mary McGhee.

Services Entrusted to:

Published in Gadsden County Times from Sept. 12 to Oct. 11, 2019
