Atha LaFance Smallwood
Atha LaFance Smallwood passed away peacefully at her residence on October 8, 2020, with her family gathered around her.
She proudly served as a Probation and Parole Officer for Marshall County, Alabama, for 28 years. She could outshoot any man in her cadet class and would tell anyone who would listen. She was loved by so many.
She was preceded by mother, Onnie Newton; father, Roger Newton; brother, Rodney Newton; and daughter, Ann Smallwood Crumbley.
She is survived by two daughters, Stephanie Thompson (Jason Thompson) and Tabitha Colburn (Richard Colburn); and two grandchildren, Patrick Holder and Hailley Henry.
Graveside memorial will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, October 15 at Lee Family Cemetery, U.S. Hwy 411, Rainbow City.

Published in The Gadsden Times on Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
15
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Lee Family Cemetery
