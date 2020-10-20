1/1
Dora Lee Pemberton Nabors
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dora's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dora Lee Pemberton Nabors, 78, Southside, died on October 16, 2020. She was a native of Alexander City, AL, where, in 1960, she graduated from Benjamin Russell High School. She attended the University of Alabama. For the past 47 years, she made her home in Southside, Alabama, and was a member of Southside Baptist Church. For decades, she worked as an office manager for NEFCO Incorporated, a steel fabrication company founded and operated by her husband. She loved sitting out on her back porch with a cup of coffee, enjoying bird watching and her beautiful flowers.
A beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and friend, she was preceded in death by her parents, A.C. and Irene Pemberton.
She is survived by her husband of 55 years, Kenneth William Nabors; three daughters, Lee Ann Nabors Thibeault, Lakeland, FL, Kristy Lynn Nabors Elkins, Lake Mary, FL, and Nicole Elizabeth Nabors Balmer, Tallahassee, FL; siblings, Joyce Pemberton Moore, Jerry Claudis Pemberton, and Sherry Pemberton Pritchard (Roger); seven grandchildren, Matthew (Jessica), Kylie, Hannah, Bella, Lauren, Danny and Grace; and three great-grandchildren, Bo, Karson and Kaden. Dora will be greatly missed by all of her family and friends.
Services will be held on Tuesday, October 20, 2020, at Collier-Butler Funeral Home in Gadsden, AL, with visitation from 9:30-11 a.m., the funeral service at 11, and burial to follow in Hanover, Coosa County, Alabama, at 2 p.m.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Oct. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Collier-Butler Funeral Home
824 Rainbow Drive
Gadsden, AL 35901
256-543-2140
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Collier-Butler Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved