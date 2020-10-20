Dora Lee Pemberton Nabors, 78, Southside, died on October 16, 2020. She was a native of Alexander City, AL, where, in 1960, she graduated from Benjamin Russell High School. She attended the University of Alabama. For the past 47 years, she made her home in Southside, Alabama, and was a member of Southside Baptist Church. For decades, she worked as an office manager for NEFCO Incorporated, a steel fabrication company founded and operated by her husband. She loved sitting out on her back porch with a cup of coffee, enjoying bird watching and her beautiful flowers.

A beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and friend, she was preceded in death by her parents, A.C. and Irene Pemberton.

She is survived by her husband of 55 years, Kenneth William Nabors; three daughters, Lee Ann Nabors Thibeault, Lakeland, FL, Kristy Lynn Nabors Elkins, Lake Mary, FL, and Nicole Elizabeth Nabors Balmer, Tallahassee, FL; siblings, Joyce Pemberton Moore, Jerry Claudis Pemberton, and Sherry Pemberton Pritchard (Roger); seven grandchildren, Matthew (Jessica), Kylie, Hannah, Bella, Lauren, Danny and Grace; and three great-grandchildren, Bo, Karson and Kaden. Dora will be greatly missed by all of her family and friends.

Services will be held on Tuesday, October 20, 2020, at Collier-Butler Funeral Home in Gadsden, AL, with visitation from 9:30-11 a.m., the funeral service at 11, and burial to follow in Hanover, Coosa County, Alabama, at 2 p.m.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store