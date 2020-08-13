Edith Powell, 87, of Attalla, passed away on August 10, 2020.

She was a devoted wife, loving mother and grandmother. She loved to travel and spend time with her family.

Edith was preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, William Powell; sister, Martha Carroll; brothers, James King, Oscar King, Jerry King, Gerald King and Charley King.

She is survived by her daughter, Becky Couch; grandson, Blake (Tisha) Couch; and great-grandchildren, Laurel, Lizzy and Bode Couch.

There are no services planned at this time.

