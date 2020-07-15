Graveside services will be 1 p.m. Wednesday at Crestwood Cemetery for Mrs. Elizabeth Bishop Stoffel, 90, of Gadsden, who died Sunday. Reverend Sam Hayes will officiate. Arrangements under the direction of Crestwood Funeral Home.

Mrs. Stoffel was a Christian, and lifelong member of East Gadsden Baptist Church. She and her first husband, Pete Bishop, enjoyed retirement by touring all the continental United States, Canada and Mexico in their motor home. Many of their numerous trips involved visits to square dancing sites, which they both truly enjoyed. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother and will be dearly missed.

She was preceded in death by husbands, Milburn "Pete" Bishop, Bernard Stoffel; and sister, Virginia Payne.

She is survived by son, Terry (Sheila) Bishop; daughter, Lisa (Thomas) Robertson; grandchildren, Rebecca (Billy) Southerland, Jennifer (Clay) Wright, Drew (Teresa) Robertson; great-grandchildren, Cooper, Peyton, Dylan, Elliott, Matthew, Holden, Scarlett, Blake; and sister, Mildred Cotton.

Flowers will be accepted, or memorials may be made to First United Methodist Church of Gadsden, 115 S. Fifth St., Gadsden, AL 35901.

Special thanks to the staffs of Regency Pointe, Gadsden Health and Rehab and Encompass Hospice.

The family will receive friends from noon until the time of service Wednesday at the funeral home.

