Macon Edward Bryant Walker, 19, of Attalla, was born February 24, 2001, and went to be with his Nan and Paw Paw and grandparents, Rose Mary and Edward Walker, on September 25, 2020.

Macon attended Etowah High School and graduated from Ashville High School in 2019. Macon was a member of the Jack's Team in Ashville while attending school. He was currently working at CMC Metal in Birmingham.

Macon was a young entrepreneur, buying and selling automobiles. He was a natural at carpentry, a skill he inherited from his Paw Paw. Macon touched many lives. He was a sweet, laid-back, funny soul. He loved his family and friends. There will be a huge hole in all of our lives until we are together again.

He was preceded in death by his Nan and Paw Paw; grandparents, Edward and Rose Mary Walker; and great-grandparents, Thomas and Marguerite Ferguson.

Macon is survived by his parents, Rebekah (Jeffrey) Lankford and Tommy (Becky) Walker; his loving sister, Breanna (Dewayne) Burton; niece and light of his life, Bryleigh; aunt, Marguerite (Tom) Early; uncle, Tony Blakley (Tom Valente); uncle, Robert (Gina) Blakley; cousins, Dalton (Lindsey) Blakley, Mollie Blakley, and Dustin Johnson; and the love of his life, Jordan Hicks.

Pallbearers will be Robert Blakley, Patrick Woodard, Jaxon Hicks, Dalton Blakley, John Escobebo, Tommy Walker.

Special thanks to Gallant Fire Department and Alabama State Trooper, Carter.

Funeral Service will be at 4 p.m. Tuesday, September 29, 2020, at Gallant First Baptist with Tom Brown officiating.

Visitation will be prior to the service from 3 until 4 p.m.

Burial will be in the adjoining cemetery.

