Mildred Ann Brimer Minton Hill

Attalla - Mildred Ann Brimer Minton Hill of Attalla, formerly of Lincoln went to be with her heavenly father October 31st, 2020. She was a member of the Lincoln High School graduating class of 1957.

She is survived by her loving husband Bobby Hill. Daughters: Siri Minton (Eddie) Barnes and Regina Minton (Barry) Grizzard. Stepdaughters, Shannon Hill, Crystal (Chris) Finley. Grandchildren: Stephanie (Corby) Tinney, Bradley (Ashlie) Barnes, Colby Grizzard, Auburn Grizzard, Johnnie Finley, Nicole Finley, and Travis Finley. Great grandchildren: Anna Motes, Sawyer Motes, Gavin Barnes, and Coleson Barnes. Sisters: Sue Perkins, Patty Robison, and Jane Mitchell. Brothers: Al Brimer and Tim Brimer. Several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents Sarah and ST Brimer.

Services will be 2pm Weds November 4th at Crestwood Funeral Home. Burial will be in Crestwood Cemetery. Visitation will be 1 hour before service.

Granny, as she was called by family, was an instrumental part of all our lives, and she is going to be missed dearly. If you knew her, you loved her, you just couldn't resist. She had the kindest, sweetest voice and the most infectious laugh and smile. Her heart was a big as the universe. Her beauty was absolutely striking. She was the most caring individual and would do anything for anyone. God blessed her with an amazing green thumb. She could grow anything. If you came to see her, you were going to leave with something she grew or a beautiful flower to plant in your yard, no exceptions. We have so many fond memories of her that we will cherish forever. We are grateful for the time God allowed her to be here on this earth and bless us with her presence. She will always remain in our hearts. We will see you again Granny. Until then, love and kisses.



