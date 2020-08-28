With heartfelt sympathy, we announce the passing of Mr. Robert Lewis Gamble, who transitioned from this walk of life Saturday, August 22, 2020, at the age of 75.
Celebration of Life will be 1 p.m. Saturday, August 29, 2020, at the Etowah Chapel of Adams-Buggs Funeral Service, with interment following at Lincoln Hill Cemetery.
Viewing and visitation will be 4-6 p.m. Friday, August 28, 2020, at the Etowah Chapel of Adams-Buggs Funeral Service.
