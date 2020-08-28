1/
Robert Lewis Gamble
With heartfelt sympathy, we announce the passing of Mr. Robert Lewis Gamble, who transitioned from this walk of life Saturday, August 22, 2020, at the age of 75.
Celebration of Life will be 1 p.m. Saturday, August 29, 2020, at the Etowah Chapel of Adams-Buggs Funeral Service, with interment following at Lincoln Hill Cemetery.
Viewing and visitation will be 4-6 p.m. Friday, August 28, 2020, at the Etowah Chapel of Adams-Buggs Funeral Service.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Aug. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
28
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Adams-Buggs Funeral Service
AUG
29
Celebration of Life
01:00 PM
Adams-Buggs Funeral Service
