Ruby Lee Prater
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Ruby Lee's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ruby Lee Prater transitioned to be with her Heavenly Father on the morning of May 25, 2020, with her daughter, Ruby Jean Prater, by her side. She was surrounded by her loving family and caregivers during the last days of her life.
Ruby was born February 17, 1932, in Attalla, AL, to the late L.M. Thomas and Ora L. Thomas.
She confessed Christ and united with Mt. Zion Baptist Church, Attalla, and later joined St. John C.M.E. Church in Gadsden.
She graduated from Carver High School in 1950, and attended Alabama A&M University, receiving her Bachelor of Science degree.
She started her teaching career with the Piedmont City School System, Gadsden State Technical Institute, Etowah County School System, and retired with 30 years of service from the Gadsden City School System.
During her years of public service, she served as Secretary of Disque Middle School PTA; member of the Alabama Education Association; served on Executive Board of MINACT, Inc.; member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Lambda Eta Omega Chapter of Gadsden; and served on the Stewardess Board at St. John C.M.E. Church.
She leaves to cherish her memories, her daughter, Ruby Jean Prater; nephews, Lester (Theresa) Crowder, Gadsden, and Edward B. Cole, Atlanta, GA; niece, Valencia (Edwin) Battles, Fairbanks, AK; cousins, Walter (Yvonne) Beard, Chattanooga, TN, Linda Beard, Rodrick (Patricia) Ferguson, both of Gadsden; special dear friend, Marynette Watson; special family friend, Larry Marbury; a host of other relatives and friends.
Viewing will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. Monday, June 1, 2020, at St. Peter Lutheran Church, 104 Gordon St., Gadsden.
**COVID-19 Safety Precautions Will Be Strictly Enforced**
Private Graveside Service will be held on Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at Lincoln Hill Cemetery.
Christian Memorial Funeral Home Directing, 205-338-4463, "Final Care Professional" www.christianmemorialfh.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gadsden Times on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
1
Viewing
02:00 - 06:00 PM
St. Peter Lutheran Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Christian Memorial Funeral Home
108 Cogswell Avenue
Pell City, AL 35125
205-338-4463
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved