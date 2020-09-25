Stephen Faulkner died on Sept. 20, 2020 at his home after a short illness.
Stephen is survived by his brother, Kevin Faulkner (Michele Pynaert); a nephew, Matthew Faulkner, and a niece, Catherine Faulkner (Jamie Zimmer-Dauphinee); and many cousins.
He was preceded in death by father, Thomas F. (Tom), and mother, Lois.
There will be no visitation and the liturgy at the graveside will be on Wednesday, Sept. 30 at 11 a.m. at Pulaski Memorial Gardens in Pulaski, TN, with Fr. Joseph Mundakal CMI presiding.
Stephen worked for many years with his father at the family business of Rainbow Marble Co. He enjoyed his boats and his truck and the time he spent in southern Tennessee with his mother's family.
Thanks go to Melissa Biegler for the tireless and compassionate care she gave to him during his illness and to Southern Care Hospice.
Flowers may be sent or donations can be made to St. James Catholic Church, Gadsden, AL.
Collier-Butler Funeral and Cremation Services announcing.
