William "Big Earl" Hill
Graveside services will be 1 p.m. Thursday, October 8, 2020, at Crestwood Cemetery, for Mr. William "Big Earl" Hill, 75, of Ashville, who died Friday. Brother Will Hughes will officiate. Crestwood Funeral Home announcing.
Earl was a lifelong resident of Gadsden, Alabama. He was a Gadsden High graduate, Class of 1963, and a proud Army Veteran. He co-owned and operated Standard Tile Company for over 50 years. He was a Christian and member of Rainbow Community Church, where he personally initiated The Way Of The Cross Ministries at his church, which fed numerous families. He was an avid golfer, and a huge Alabama fan, "Roll Tide." Most important to him was supporting his grandchildren in any sport they were involved in. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend to all and will be dearly missed.
He was preceded in death by parents, John D. and Mertice Hill; his niece, Carly Hill Cisneros; and his faithful companion, Stewie, his rescue dog who was family to him.
He is survived by wife of 26 years, Robin; children, Susan (Keith) Coley, Brian (Sally) Hill, Theresa Smith, Angie Smith and Chan Winget; grandchildren, Mary Kinley Hill, Carson Hill, Tanner Coley, Mason Coley, Jessi Sanford, Kylar Burton, Jamontez Woods; siblings, John D. (Eva) Hill Jr., James "Ron" (Maxena) Hill, Gayle (Robert) Cochran; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Carson Hill, Tanner Coley, Mason Coley, Kylar Burton, Matthew Whaley, Hunter Crumpton and Chuck Silvey.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Way of the Cross Ministries; Disabled Veterans; or your local humane society.
The family will receive friends from noon until the time of service Thursday at the funeral home.

Published in The Gadsden Times from Oct. 6 to Oct. 7, 2020.
