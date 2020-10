Gaffney - Anna Ruth Dewitt Moore, 97, of 1434 N Limestone Street, passed away Thursday, October 22, 2020, at Peachtree Centre. Born in Akron, Ohio, she was the widow of Eugene Moore and the daughter of the late Joseph Dewitt and Mae Dewitt. Graveside services will be on Thursday, October 29, 2020 at1 p.m. at Grandview Memorial Park, 620 Cherry Road, Rock Hill, SC. The Blacksburg location of Gordon Mortuary is serving the Moore family.