Blacksburg - Berneace Elizabeth Draper Lapham, 81, of 101 S. Chester Street, passed away Saturday, September 19, 2020, at Novant Health Medical Center in Huntersville, NC. Born in Oklahoma City, she was the widow of Lee Lapham and the daughter of the late Ira Clifton Draper and Vern Lorgan Draper. No services are planned at the present time. The Blacksburg location of Gordon Mortuary is serving the Lapham family.