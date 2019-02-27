Wilkesboro, N.C. - Betty Lou Jones Bolin, 93, of 301 Raven Laurel Drive, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at Wilkes Medical Center in North Wilkesboro, North Carolina.

Born in Gaffney, she was the widow of the late Robert P. Bolin and daughter of the late Earl Jones and Rhetta Knight Jones. She retired from textiles and the Iron City Pharmacy, was a former member of Buffalo Baptist Church in Blacksburg and a member of Greater Vision Baptist Church in Millers Creek, NC. She took care of all of her family, loved to cook and loved the Lord. She loved her family dearly, especially her grandchildren.

Surviving are two sons, James Robert Bolin and Kenneth Wayne Bolin, both of Wilkesboro, NC; two grandchildren, Robbie Bolin and wife, Karen of Millers Creek, NC and Ann Dumenigo and husband, Matthew of Chesapeake, VA; three great-grandchildren, Andrew, Sara Grace, and Sam Dumenigo; one great-great grandchild, Liam Norman. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Bob Jones and Buck Jones and two sisters, Edith Jones and Thelma King.

Graveside services will be held at 3:00 PM on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at Frederick Memorial Gardens with Mrs. Sybil Moss officiating. The family will receive friends immediately following the service at the graveside.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Greater Vision Baptist Church, 1090 N. Minton Road, Millers Creek, NC 28651.

The family will be at their respective homes.

An online guest register is available at www.blakelyfuneralhome.com

Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, Gaffney, S.C.