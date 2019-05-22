Gaffney, S.C. - Brittany Michelle Bailey, 25, of 717 Union Street, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, May 20, 2019 at Spartanburg Medical Center.

Born in Gaffney, she was the daughter of Charles Alfred Bailey of Gaffney and Angela Henderson Bailey of Gaffney. She was a self-employed Uber driver and house cleaner and member of Bethany Baptist Church. She loved her family and loved to travel, especially to the beach.

Surviving in addition to her parents are a daughter, Natalie Abbiegale Hatfield of Greenville; a brother, Brandon Lee Bailey of Gaffney; paternal grandmother, Phyllis Bailey of Gaffney. She was preceded in death by her paternal grandfather, Gary Bailey, her maternal grandfather, George Buford Henderson and her maternal grandmother, Mary Jones.

The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at Blakely Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 4 p.m. on Thursday, May 23, 2019 in the Blakely Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Phil Gallman and Rev. Grady Gregory officiating.

The family will be at the residence, 717 Union Street, Gaffney.

