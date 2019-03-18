Roebuck, S.C. - Christopher Scott (Sandman) Sanders, 55, passed away on Friday, March 15, 2019.

Born in Gaffney, he was the son of Regina Hayes of Roebuck and Ted Houston Sanders of Mauldin. He was a graduate of Gaffney High School and a former Railroad Engineer and cabinet maker.

He was also a mason, enjoyed riding motorcycles, was one of the founding members of Brotherhood of Bikers and enjoyed life to the fullest. Mr. Sanders was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints of Gaffney.

In addition to his parents, also surviving are a son, Toby Sanders of Roebuck; a daughter, Alexandria Sanders of Roebuck; four brothers, Brian Sanders and fiance', Angie Cobb of Gaffney, Adam Sanders and wife, Julie of King George, VA, Mike Sanders and wife, Jill of Moore and Ted Sanders II and wife, Jenny of Greenville; a granddaughter, Skylan Sanders; and a special brother, Cliff Herrin and wife, Sherry of Gaffney.

The family will receive friends from 1 until 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at Blakely Funeral Home. A memorial service will immediately follow at 2 p.m. in the Blakely Funeral Home Chapel.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Shriners Hospital, 950 W. Faris Road, Greenville, SC, 29605.

The family will be at their respective homes.

