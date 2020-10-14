1/
Evelyn Arrowood
Forest City, N.C. - Evelyn Tucker Arrowood, 66, of 158 South Ridge Drive, passed away on Sunday, October 11, 2020 at her residence.

Born in Wilmington, Delaware, she was the daughter of the late William Tucker and Louise Yarnell Tucker. She was a retired self-employed housekeeper, enjoyed camping and loved her family, especially her grandchildren. Mrs. Arrowood was of the Baptist faith.

Surviving are two sons, Samuel Hensley (Melissa Wyre) of Delaware and Jeff Hensley (Kristina) of Rutherfordton; a daughter, Theresa Hensley (Ronnie Morgan) of Mooresboro; a brother, Tommy Tucker of Delaware; a sister, Sandra Owens (Philip) of Virginia; ten grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. Mrs. Arrowood was preceded in death by two brothers, Ivan Tucker and Steven Tucker; and a sister, Joyce Hill. The family would like to extend a special thank you to James Arrowood and Samuel Hensley Sr. for their love and concern.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

An online guest register is available at www.blakelyfuneralhome.com

Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, Gaffney, S.C.



Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Oct. 14, 2020.
