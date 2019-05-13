GAFFNEY - Evelyn (MawMaw) Hill Williams, 79, formerly of Stagecoach Road, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, May 9, 2019, at Brookview Healthcare.

Born in Gaffney, she was the wife of Jimmy Dean Williams, Sr. and daughter of the late Ben Hill and Meritta Bradley Hill. She was a homemaker and member of Calvary Baptist Church.

Surviving in addition to her husband are four sons, Jimmy Dean Williams, Jr. and wife, Kristy, Allen Williams and wife, Jackie, Brian Scott Williams and Jason Williams, all of Gaffney; two daughters, Deborah Pridmore and husband, Charles of Gaffney and Janice Gardner and husband, Todd of Spartanburg; a sister, Gladys Mullinax of Gaffney; 13 grandchildren, 17 greatgrandchildren and one expected great-great grandchild; numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Wade Hill and Lee Hill and two sisters, Margaret Morris and Doris Cothran.

The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until noon on Monday, May 13, 2019, at Blakely Funeral Home. Funeral services will immediately follow at noon in the Blakely Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. James Humphries and Rev. Alan Peeler officiating. Interment will be in Frederick Memorial Gardens.

The family will be at their respective homes.

An online guest register is available at www.blakelyfuneralhome.com.

Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, Gaffney, S.C.