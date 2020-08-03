Gaffney, S.C. – Frank McCall, 80, of 116 Humphries Circle, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, July 30, 2020 at Spartanburg Medical Center-Mary Black Campus.

Born in Martin, GA, he was the husband of Alva Herring McCall and son of the late Ralph McCall, Sr. and Sarah Youngblood McCall. He retired from construction, was a member of the U. S. Army Reserves and a member of Providence Baptist Church. He loved his family, especially his grandchildren, gardening, yard work, watching old westerns on television and was an avid Washington Redskins fan.

Surviving in addition to his wife are a son, Michael McCall of Gaffney; a daughter, Wanda McCall Atkins (Donnie) of Gaffney; two brothers, Jimmy McCall (Ann) of Jonesboro, GA and Bobby McCall (Linda) of Hartwell, GA; three sisters, Barbara Hart of Royston, GA, Lucy Adams and Linda Singleton, both of Martin, GA; a sister-in-law, Jane McCall of Cannon, GA; two grandchildren, Macey Atkins Dotson (Sterling) and Tanner L. Atkins; numerous nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 12 p.m. until 1 p.m. on Monday, August 3, 2020 at Blakely Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 1 p.m. in the Blakely Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Will Vergara officiating. Interment will be in Frederick Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-1905.

The family will be at the residence.

An online guest register is available at www.blakelyfuneralhome.com