Jonesville, SC - Fred L. Kellett, 69, of 792 Bobby Faucette Road, passed away on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at his residence.

Born in Greer, he was the husband of the late Sandra Duncan Kellett and the son of the late Fred Kellett and Virginia Pryor Kellett. Mr. Kellett was a retired truck driver and of the Baptist faith.

Surviving is a daughter, Tumara Cross (Bernard) of Greer; two sisters, Kay Tucker (Harold) of Easley and Darlene Hatley (Raymond) of Liberty; five grandchildren, Kaylin, India, Hailey, Caleb and Jory; a greatgranddaughter, Lola; a step-daughter, Crystal McKinney of NC; and several nieces and nephews. Mr. Kellett was preceded in death by a brother, Jerry Kellett; and a stepson, Derrick Howard.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

The family will be at their respective homes.

An online guest register is available at www.blakelyfunerlhome.com

Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, Gaffney, SC