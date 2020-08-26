1/1
Kathy Crowe
Gaffney, S.C. - Kathy Diane Upchurch Crowe, 57, of 518 6th Street, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, August 24, 2020 at her residence.

Born in Gaffney, she was the wife of Ronnie Lee Crowe and daughter of the late Harold Dean Upchurch and Helen Wilson Upchurch. She was a homemaker, loved her family and animals, and was a member of Christian Heights Baptist Church.

Surviving in addition to her husband are a son, Michael Lee Crowe of Gaffney; a godson, Cody Jones of Gaffney; a sister, Wanda Upchurch of Gaffney; several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at Blakely Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, August 27, 2020 in the Blakely Funeral Home Chapel with Dr. Randy McCraw officiating. Interment will be in Frederick Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Meals on Wheels, P.O. Box 1886, Gaffney, SC 29342 or Cherokee County Humane Society, P.O. Box 2223, Gaffney, SC 29342.

The family will be at the residence.

An online guest register is available at www.blakelyfuneralhome.com

Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, Gaffney, S.C.



Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Aug. 26, 2020.
