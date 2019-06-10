Home

Mamie Leach Chappell

Mamie Leach Chappell Obituary

Mamie Leach Chappell, 81, of 70 Chestnut Street, Norwalk, Connecticut, passed away Wednesday, June 5, 2019, in Norwalk.

She was born in Cherokee County and was a daughter of the late Deacon Herbert Leach and Bennie Mae Poole Leach. She was the wife of Bobby Chappell.

Mamie was a 1955 graduate of Granard High School. She was a member of St. James Baptist Church in Norwalk and a former member of Concord Baptist Church in Gaffney.

She was preceded in death by two sisters, Shirley Mickles and Dorothy Dover. In addition to her husband, she leaves to cherish loving memories: 3 brothers, Choice Leach (Minnie), Joe Leach (Dorothy), and Jackie Leach (Vera), all of Gaffney; 2 sisters, Nancy Watkins of Gaffney and Minnie Henderson of Bridgeport, CT; uncle, Hallie Leach, of New Jersey; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

The funeral service will be Wednesday, June 12th, in St. James Baptist Church.

Baker's Funeral Home, Norwalk, CT, is serving the family.

This announcement is courtesy of The Gilmore Mortuary. www.gilmoresmortuary.com

Published in The Gaffney Ledger on June 10, 2019
