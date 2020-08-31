Gaffney, S.C. - Robert Paul Couch, 73, of 130 Pipeline Drive, passed away on Friday, August 28, 2020 at his residence.

Born in Gilroy, CA, he was husband of Carolyn Mann Couch and son of the late James Robert Couch and Dicie Ilene Minor Couch. He retired from Fashion Engravers, was a member of the S. C. National Guards, and of the Baptist faith. He loved his family, especially his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, hunting, fishing, camping and archery.

Surviving in addition to his wife are three daughters, Robbie Jean Hollmer (Brent Allison, Sr.) of Blacksburg, Sandra Green (Terry) of Smyrna, and Crystal Scruggs (Ronnie) of Gaffney; two brothers, Henry Couch (Doris) and Tony Couch (Pam) both of Gaffney; four sisters, Pat Miller (Johnny), Sandra Kay Richards (Wayne), Wendy Robertson (Mark) and Ginger Rhinehart, all of Gaffney; grandchildren, Christine and Jason Poole, Dustin Peterson, Brittany and Steven Prinz, Lynn Burchfield, Robert and Truly Burchfield, Ashley and McKinley Mathis, Catalina Peterson, Michial and Natalie Scruggs, Kayla Pelfrey and Chris Pennington, Jesse and Kursta Green, Jerry Green, Brent Allison and Bri Lewis; great-grandchildren, Logan and Jared Sladeck, Bryston, Blake, Jarrett, Brett, Devian and- Karrssa Poole, Anslee Peterson and Mala Walker, Lacey, Braylin and Elisha Prinz, Kaydence Peeler and Carter Bell, Sophia and Addison Mathis, Jaden Evans, Angela Jones and Lilly Pennington, Mikey Twamley, Cody and Hudson Green, Jenica Malave and Amista Allison; special nieces and nephew, Lisa Mann, Stacey Ortega, Stephanie Waggner, Mary Mullinax and Joey Robertson; numerous other nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, James Couch and three sisters, Helen McKinley, Susie Burleson and Bobbie Jean Carter.

The family will receive friends anytime at the residence. Please do not wear perfume or cologne to the residence. Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, August 31, 2020 at Frederick Memorial Gardens with Reverend Joey Shetley and Reverend Steven Prinz officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Calvary Baptist Church, 2929 Cherokee Avenue, Gaffney, SC 29340.

The family will be at the residence.

