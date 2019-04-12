GAFFNEY - Roy Gene Millwood, 69, of 222 Grindall Ford Road, passed away on Tuesday, April 9, 2019, at Spartanburg Regional Medical Center.

Born in Gaffney, he was the son of the late Dean Millwood and Iva Moore Millwood. He was a retired automobile mechanic and of the Baptist faith.

Surviving are a son, Kenneth Dean Millwood and wife, Erica of Jackson; a daughter, Wendy Millwood of Gaffney; a sister, Margaret Owensby and husband, Sammy of Gaffney; two grandchildren, Kenneth Dean Millwood, Jr. and Lydia Ann Millwood; a niece, Anne Stamper and husband, Jayson of Gaffney.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Harold Millwood.

Private Memorial Services will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: , P.O. Box 11454, Alexandria, VA 22312 or , 3535 Pelham Road, Suite 101, Greenville, SC 29615.

The family will be at the residence, 222 Grindall Ford Road, Gaffney.

Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, Gaffney, S.C.