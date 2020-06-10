BOYD, AMBER LYNNAmber Lynn Boyd, 21, of Perry, and longtime resident of Micanopy, died Thursday, June 4, 2020 from injuries sustained in an automobile accident.Amber was born in Gainesville on May 31, 1999 and lived most of her life in Micanopy; she attended Hawthorne High School, where she was a member of the ROTC and the FFA. Amber worked for the Taylor Correctional. Amber loved her family and her animals.She is survived by her daughter, Gracie Elaine Dalton; her father, Bruce Boyd and stepmother, Marilyn Boyd of Micanopy; her mother, Mary Moore and stepfather, Gary Tipler, of Old Town; sisters, Carlie Deann Boyd, Ashley Taylor Hilson and Amanda Porter; her grandmother, Iris Moore, of Ocala; an uncle, Douglas Boyd; and aunts, Sylvia Hoover and Lindsey Zesner; a niece, Nevaeh Collins and a nephew, Bricen Wayne Collins.A graveside funeral service will be held on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at 2:00 p.m., in the Micanopy Historical Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Friday, June 12, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., at the Williams-Thomas Funeral Home Downtown, 404 North Main Street, Gainesville. Please visit her memorial page at:www.williamsthomasFOR FURTHER INFORMATIONWILLIAMS-THOMASDOWNTOWN(352) 376-7556