LINN, DAVID ALLAN, 65
David passed away August 24th, 2019 joining his parents and beloved pets. He is survived by two sons, Nathaniel and Berlin Linn and two cousins, Sandra Gantle (Garry) of Citrus Springs and Judy Windle of Tampa. He was born in Fairmont, West Virginia, on September 27, 1953. He came with his parents to Gainesville for his high school years. David was born with glaucoma and by age nine was completely blind, but he never let that stop him. He worked as a mechanic using touch and sound to make diagnostics for 10 years following his graduation from high school, Then he attended Florida State University graduating with a degree in rehabilitative services and went to work for the Division of Blind Services (DBS). For 30 years, he brought hope and joy to many people throughout an eight county area by teaching them the skills to cope with their failing sight. Then he served as a children's counselor helping teachers and parents plan the best course for their children. David went through many ups and downs, but his life was forever changed when he adopted 2 boys, the older just 3 and the other not even a year old,, who become his cherished sons; Nathaniel and Birlen Linn. Unfortunately cancer has taken him away just before retiring after 30 years of service. Above all those achievements he was the best father anyone could ask for to his sons. He is forever in the kingdom of God, and loved forever by his family and friends. There will be a Celebration of Life Memorial Service for David at Gethsemane Lutheran Church, 4011 NW 34th St, during morning worship beginning at 9:45AM. Sunday, September 28. All are invited to reception and lunch following at 11:15AM.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Aug. 29 to Aug. 30, 2019