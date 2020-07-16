1/1
DORIAN C. PAGE Sr.
PAGE, SR., DORIAN C.
US Army, Retired SSG DORIAN C. PAGE, Sr., a resident of Banks, Alabama passed away on July 10, 2020.
Mr. Page retired from the State of Florida Department of Corrections in November 2004 after serving for 24 years. He also served 6 years active duty and was an 18-year dedicated Army Reservist based in Palatka, Florida, and later Gainesville, FL. He never ceased being a 'soldier'.
He is survived by wife, Beverly E. Ford Page, two children, Dorian C. Page, II (Kimberly) and Acacia Page Brinson (Corey); five grandsons and four granddaughters.
Services will be held on Saturday, July 18, 2020 at 1pm at Hephzibah Evangelistic Pentecostal Church, 3706 Turton Ave. Jacksonville, FL. Viewing will be held one hour prior to services. Interment will follow on Monday, July 20, 2020 in the Jacksonville National Cemetery at 10:30am.
Carnegie
Professional Care of Carnegie
Funeral Home (217 SE 4th Ave.) Chiefland, Florida.
(352) 493-1857
'Providing Everlasting
Memories and Love'


Published in Gainesville Sun from Jul. 16 to Jul. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
