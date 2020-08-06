1/1
BRADLEY, ELEASE N.
Mrs. Elease N. Bradley age 81, passed away July 25th, 2020 at the E.T. York Haven Hospice Care Center in Gainesville FL. Mrs. Bradley was employed as a Nursing Assistant, and she dutifully served her Church as she served her community; she was a member of Fairbanks Church of God by Faith where she served on the Mothers Board, Home Mission Society, Program Committee, Church Secretary, Choir Member, Youth Sunday School Teacher, and Usher Board Member. Mrs. Bradley was preceded in death by her husband Mr. Issac Bradley, and son Clinton Burke.
She is survived by her daughters; Cherey Burke Daniels (Pierre), Mary Burke, Nedra Robinson, Teleshia Robinson, all of Gainesville, FL, Eleanor Burke Jean (Napoleon), Alachua, FL, stepmother, Ruby Gainey, Gainesville, FL, siblings, Johnny Cotman (Thomasena), Ocala, FL, Benjamin Cotman (Earnestine), Tampa, FL, Wanda Robinson, Gainesville, FL, aunt, Beatrice Turner (Nathaniel), Gainesville, FL, seventeen grandchildren, and eighteen great grandchildren.
Funeral Services for Mrs. Bradley will be held Saturday, 11:00am August 8th, 2020 at Faith Baptist Church, Rev. Kevin Thorpe Pastor, Elder Charles McGriff , Presiding, Elder Timothy Mulberry, Eulogist, burial will follow in Rhuta Branch Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Chestnut Funeral Home, Inc., 18 N.W. 8th Avenue, Gainesville, FL.
Mrs. Bradley will repose in the Chestnut Memorial Chapel on Friday, August 7th, 2020 From 2:00pm until 7:00pm and on Saturday at the Church from 10:ooam until the hour of Service. Family and friends are asked to meet at Fairbanks Church of God by Faith on Saturday at 10:00am to form the Cortege.
We are still observing the mandated order of face coverings and social distancing therefore social distancing measures will be enforced inside and outside the Funeral Home and Graveside.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Aug. 6 to Aug. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
7
Reposing
02:00 - 07:00 PM
Faith Baptist Church
AUG
8
Reposing
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Faith Baptist Church
AUG
8
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Faith Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Chestnut Funeral Home - Gainesville
18 NW 8th Avenue
Gainesville, FL 32601
(352) 372-2537
