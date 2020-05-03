CHASTEEN,ERNESTINE (TINA)Ernestine (Tina) Chasteen of Gainesville, Florida passed away peacefully in her sleep on April 30, 2020. Heaven has gained another angel for sure.She was born July 21, 1926 in Sylvester, Georgia to Earl Laurene Rogers and Warene Brown Rogers and moved to Gainesville in 1936.She graduated from Gainesville High School in 1944. She later met and married Harry P. Chasteen on November 30, 1947 and they had one son, Michael Chasteen.She was later employed by Shands Teaching Hospital where she retired after 28 years.She loved her home and always enjoyed her flowers and plants. She adored spending time with her family and her beloved granddaughter, Allison, and her great granddaughter, Grace. She loved country and rock and roll music and the Eagles were her favorite band.She was predeceased by her husband, Harry, her parents Earl and Warene Rogers, her sister Bettye McMillan, and her granddaughter, Lindsey Marie Chasteen. She is survived by her son, Mike (Karen), granddaughter, Allison (Richard), great granddaughter, Grace, sisters Mary Nell Wolz and Gail McMillan, and many nieces and nephews.The family would like to thank her wonderful caretakers at the Windsor of Gainesville where she resided for the past several years. Special thanks to Marshanette Bishop, Tasha Woodward, Bebe Burney, Linda Curtwick, and Allison, her art teacher, for their compassion and excellent care always. We would also like to thank Dr. Kimberly Kaye and her staff at Haile Medical Group for their special care. Also thanks to Connie Purvis, her long time hair dresser for many years who she loved dearly.Burial will be private due to Covid 19 restrictions. A celebration of life service will be announced at a later date. Arrangements are in the care of MILAM FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES 311 S. Main Street, Gainesville, FL 32601 (352) 376-5361.