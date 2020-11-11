Glovine Miles Smith

Gainesville - Age 78, Evangelist, Wife of the late John Edward Smith and Daughter of the late Allen & Dinah Camps-Miles, submitted to the Will of God on November 2, 2020 in Gainesville, Florida.

Evangelist Smith was a Member of Greater Fort Clarke Missionary Baptist Church and formerly a Member of Williams Temple Church of God in Christ for many years.

The Homegoing Celebration will be held 10:00AM Saturday, November 14, 2020, at the Greater Fort Clarke Cemetery (Gainesville, FL) with her Nephew, Pastor Samuel Neal III, as the Officiant and her Nephew, Reverend Dr. Willie G. Mayberry, as the Eulogist. Evangelist Smith will be viewed at the Funeral Home on Friday 2:00-7:00PM – And at the Cemetery on Saturday following the Eulogy. The Procession will form at Evangelist Smith's residence, 1504 NW 143rd Street, Gainesville, FL at 9:00AM.

Loving Memories will remain with her Children – Odell Hunt (& Rutha) of Alachua, FL, Rosa Spears of Brooklyn, NY and Starling Hunt, Jr. (& Janet) of Gainesville, FL (Deborah Spann and Evangeline Hunt preceded her in death); 11 Grandchildren; Great Grandchildren; Siblings - Elder David Miles (& Evelyn), Co-Founder Ruthie Curtis (& Apostle Nathaniel), Catherine Nathan (& Carl) and Min. Flossie Douglas (Serena Long, Rev. Maggie Dennis, Evangelist Inez Rowe, Mother Josephine Denegal, Bishop Lucy Smith, Rosanna Welch, Bernice Miles, Nathaniel Miles, Rev. Allen Miles, Henry Miles, Robert Miles, James Miles, Fain Miles, and Calhoun Miles preceded her in death); In-Laws – Curtis Rowe Sr. and Brenda Miles; Niece/As A Sister – Lucille Miles; Nieces, Nephews, Cousins; God-Sons – Rev. Reginald Nattiel and Sylvester Payne & Friends (with Her Best Friend – Pauline Mathis).

DUNCAN BROTHERS' FUNERAL HOME

428 NW 8th Street

Gainesville, Florida



