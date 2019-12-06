|
SAILER, HELEN RACHEL
3/7/1918 - 11/29/2019
Helen Sailer was a long time resident of The Village in Gainesville, FL, and died at Oak Hammock, 11/29/19. Born in Roseville, IL, she graduated from Roseville High School and Gems City Business College. Her career in insurance began with Illinois Bankers Life in Monmouth, IL and ended with Washington National Insurance Company, Evanston, IL. She was a Commercial Pilot and a life member of the Ninety Nines, which is an international organization of women pilots as well as a charter member of the International Women's Air & Space Museum.
She was preceded in death by her parents Ethan and Millicent Coghill Sailer and a brother, Reece Sailer. Surviving are two nieces, Sigrid Matson of San Diego, CA, Enid Lagree of Rehoboth Beach, DE, two great nephews, a great niece and a great-great nephew.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Dec. 6 to Dec. 7, 2019